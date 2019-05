GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has yet to receive any complaints regarding the shortage of supplies for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, through his collaboration with the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, he gave his assurance that food supplies were adequate especially for key items such as chicken, meat and eggs.

“As of today, we have entered the 21st day of Ramadan, just nine days before Hari Raya. Thus far, the ministry’s complaint centre has yet to receive any complaint regarding the shortage of supplies.

“If this happens (shortage of supplies), the impact would be complaints over the increase in the prices of goods,” he told reporters after distributing ‘Bubur Lambuk’ (porridge) and dates to the public at the Bayan Baru Giant Supermarket, near here last night.

The Pantai Jerejak State Assembly Constituency’s Service Centre had prepared porridge to be distributed to about 300 Muslims and non-Muslims who visited the supermarket. - Bernama