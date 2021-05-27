No compounds issued for shopping over two-hour limit — KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) did not issue any compounds to shoppers in the first-day operation dubbed ‘OPS HAD 2J’ yesterday aimed to ensure the two-hour shopping limit at business premises was observed.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said the enforcement team inspected 42 business complexes nationwide yesterday.

“A total of 3,190 visitors using the MySejahtera application were checked to ensure full compliance with the related standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The shortest time detected was 15 minutes while the longest was two hours and two minutes,” he said in an online press conference via KPDNEHP’s official Facebook page today.

Hasnol Zam Zam said yesterday’s inspection was mostly focused on large shopping complexes that were potential hotspots for the public.

He said the ‘OPS HAD 2J’ would be extended to other premises such as night markets, pasar tani, wet markets, retail outlets and convenience stores.

The operation was also aimed at preventing too many customers at the premises, which would cause congestion and result in a long wait for other customers, he added.

Hasnol Zam Zam also said that the SOP stipulated for air-conditioning installation and servicing at customers’ homes was not allowed during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

On May 10, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 nationwide, effective from May 12 to June 7. — Bernama