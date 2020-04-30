No compromise for cops involved in crime - Huzir

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer was charged in the Sessions Court yesterday for alleged involvement in human trafficking of two Mongolian women and this proves that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have never compromised or protected the criminal behaviour of its officers and personnel.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said he had received a directive from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge the police officer after two investigation papers were opened, namely, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 and the Penal Code.

He said the first charge was filed yesterday in the Klang Court under Section 13(f) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom). The section is associated with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation by abuse of power.

“The second charge will be filed today (April 30) in the Petaling Jaya Court under Section 376 (2) (f) of the Penal Code for rape and Section 354 of the same law for sexual assault,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir said the decisiveness of the action showed that the PDRM always upheld the law regardless of one’s status and position.

He also expressed regret when there was a small group of people who seemed to have questioned the credibility of the PDRM in handling cases involving its personnel.

“Again, we remind those who are sceptical, prejudice and underestimate the professionalism of the police force, to always be careful in making any statements that are considered premature particularly in comments over the investigation of this case.

“Legal action will be taken against those who try to instigate a negative perception and confusion among members of the public in dealing with any cases still under investigation, be a responsible community in building the nation towards a peaceful and prosperous society,” Huzir said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a 30-year-old police officer of the rank of inspector was arrested for the alleged rape of two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya on April 11. It was also reported that the police rescued the women from the hotel. — Bernama