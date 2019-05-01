No compromise for river polluters in Malacca

JASIN: The Malacca state government will not compromise with anyone who pollutes its rivers and will take stern action, including terminating industrial operations, agricultural or fishery activities, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the state government had set up a special committee to monitor the risks of pollution from industries or factories, fisheries, agriculture or breeding activities and to identify anyone who commits repeat offences which affect the local communities.

“The state government through the agencies involved will take action against anyone who pollutes the rivers, including issuing notices for them not to repeat the offences, and if they are ignored, stern action will be taken under existing laws including terminating their operations.

“In the case of river pollution in Sungai Batang Malacca last week, this is a serious matter as it involves basic needs which is water as the river is one of the sources of water supply for Malacca,“ he told reporters after a community programme “Di Ambang Ramadan” here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Sungai Batang Malacca was polluted following discharge from fishing ponds in the Hutan Forest area, causing polluting in the Gadek Water Treatment Plant and affecting 18,076 consumers in the Alor Gajah district. — Bernama