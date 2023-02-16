No compromise if sports associations abuse power: Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will not compromise with any sports associations found abusing their power or misappropriating funds, said State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

He said strict action will be taken, including allowing the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PPS) to investigate.

This is to ensure the integrity and transparency of the management of the association’s funds, especially those obtained from the state government, he said when speaking at the grading ceremony of the sports associations on Johor here last night.

Mohd Hairi also suggested that the sports association conduct an audit this year and send the report to the State Sports Council (MSNJ).

“Associations that receive annual grants from the ministry must also notify the board members or members of the matter to ensure transparency in governance involving the association’s funds,“ he added.

The state government, he said, will continue to monitor the achievements of athletes and the management of sports associations in Johor.

At the ceremony, a total of 16 sports associations were given grants, with the Johor Football Association getting RM100,000 followed by five other associations, including the Hockey Association and the Badminton Association each receiving RM70,000, while another 10 associations received RM50,000 each. - Bernama