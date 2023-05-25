No compromise on bullying issue, says MARA chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) has stressed that the institution will not compromise with its students who are involved in acts of bullying.

“I have received a report from the Education Division of MARA, all those involved are proposed to be expelled from MRSM (Mara Junior Science College).

“There is no effort to close the case as alleged,“ he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The media today reported three cases of bullying at a secondary school and a MARA secondary education institution recently, leading to the arrest of 14 students.

All of the boys aged 14 to 17 were however released on police bail after their statements were recorded and the police are also conducting further investigations into whether there is an involvement of a secret society in the cases. -Bernama