No compromise on misuse of business licences by local traders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will not compromise with any traders at the Selayang Day Market (Pasar Harian Selayang - PHS) and Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market who lease out their business licence to foreign nationals.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said enforcement could be taken by immediately terminating their business premises licence and blacklist them from applying for a new licence.

“I myself have received a number of reports on foreign nationals doing business again without a permit around Kuala Lumpur, especially at the PHS.

“I have asked the Enforcement Department of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to seriously look into this matter while immediate action will be taken.”

Jalaluddin said this when asked to comment on a Bernama report today on a group of foreign nationals being active again in doing business illegally at the PHS and Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market although these places had been raided a number of times before by the authorities.

Meanwhile, DBKL in a statement said it had frozen the new licence applications for business premises around this northern area of the city to prevent foreign nationals from doing business there.

It said enforcement action was also being taken against business premises being operated by foreign nationals while show-cause letters were issued to the licence holders hiring foreign nationals as helpers or workers without a valid permit.

DBKL also announced that 4,636 compound notices were issued to employers hiring foreign workers including the 1,289 issued at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market from January until December, last year. - Bernama