No compromise on security issues, illegal settlements: Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will not compromise on any security issue, especially involving foreigners who trespass on land which is either privately owned or state government property, to turn it into illegal settlements, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said all parties, including enforcement agencies such as the state Immigration Department, the police and local authorities, need to take immediate action and monitor all risk areas, to ensure no recurrence of such cases.

“I was surprised by the news, and I stress that it shouldn’t happen; we don’t want any more settlements to exist for so long before action is taken, as it will be difficult to evacuate them. This is a big issue which needs to be taken seriously,” he told reporters when attending the Chinese New Year celebration, here today.

Yesterday, the Immigration Department detained 67 illegal immigrants from Indonesia, consisting of 31 men and 36 women, with 36 being children and a two-month-old baby, in an illegal settlement in Nilai Spring, near here, which is believed to have been operating for more than two years.

State Immigration director, Kennith Tan Ai Kiang, was reported to have said that the department’s surveillance found that there was a school at the settlement, teaching children the syllabus of a neighbouring country, adding that it was powered by electricity sourced from several generator units.

He explained that the personnel involved in the operation had to walk about 1.2 kilometres through a jungle area to get to the settlement, which is situated on uneven, swampy land, scattered with traps and dogs roaming the area.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state government would hold discussions with the state enforcement agencies, and ask the state security council to take proactive measures to curb the matter. - Bernama