No compromise, repeat MCO offenders will face 5 years’ imprisonment: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: There will be no more compromise for those who violate the Movement Control Order (MCO), particularly for repeat offenders who will face five years of imprisonment.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said those who are arrested during the third phase of the MCO will be charged in court under Section 24 (342) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“This section provides for a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both for the first offence.

“For the second offence, it carries a sentence of up to five years in prison or fine or both,” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO meeting, here today.

Ismail Sabri also said those who failed to cooperate with the Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel such as doctors and nurses during the MCO would be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public officers from carrying out their duties.

They can be jailed for a maximum of two years or fined up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction, he said.

He said as of yesterday, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces had set up 779 roadblocks nationwide and 490,249 vehicles inspected.

“A total of 47,949 spot checks have been carried out across the country and 5,028 premises inspected. PDRM also arrested 1,095 individuals for violating the MCO. Of those arrested 815 were issued with RM1,000, while another 242 remanded and 38 were released on police bail,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the cumulative arrests for defying MCO since March 18 to date stood at 7,759 individuals with 373 of them had been charged in court.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government had carried out 1,291 public disinfection exercises in 85 zones including 24 red zones and 61 yellow zones since March 30.

He said the exercise was conducted under the supervision of MOH and in accordance with the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

He added that the disinfection process which prioritised areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases was carried out at 884 government buildings, public places (565), business premises (528) and supermarkets (107).

“Yesterday, 166 disinfection exercises were conducted, comprising 60 zones in 12 states, including 46 areas in Johor and 26 in Pahang,” he said.

Yesterday, three more People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) had been disinfected, bringing the total to 37 PPRs, involving 36,870 residential units. - Bernama