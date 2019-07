PETALING JAYA: Eighteen African individuals have been arrested following an attack on police personnel who were on duty last Thursday, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) vowed to show no compromise.

The Home Minister condemned the actions of the foreigners, and has directed for a thorough probe to be conducted following the incident.

“I strongly condemn the incident where a group of about 50 Africans had attacked four floor police personnel while they were performing their duties.

“I have instructed for a full investigation on those involved and appropriate action be taken immediately. To date, 17 Nigerians and one Uganda National has been detained for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin reminded that foreigners in Malaysia should act accordingly and abide by the rule of laws in the country.

“The government will not compromise with any quarters who flout the law or attempt to disrupt or interfere with enforcement officers who are performing their duties,” he said.

In the incident last Thursday, a team of four police personnel were attacked by a group of African men while conducting an operation at the Flora Damansara apartment in Petaling Jaya.

The three policemen and a police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) were attacked while trying to arrest a Nigerian man suspected of being involved in African scams.

The incident, which happened around 11pm, caused an injury to the face of one of the policemen.