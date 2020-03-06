No compromise when it comes to loyalty, discipline: Johor PKR

JOHOR BARU: Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not compromise when it comes to matters of loyalty and discipline as its leadership said today it was wasting no time on efforts to strengthen the party.

Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syeh Noh said if there were members who strayed from the party’s struggles, and pledged their support for Perikatan Nasional (PN), then they should leave the party honourably.

“I want to make it clear here that if there are members who align themselves with (new Johor ruling coalition) Gabungan Baharu, and also PN, please leave the party honourably so we can clearly determine our respective stance.

“We will not compromise any longer when it comes to party loyalty and discipline. I have mentioned before that among the key elements for a party to be united, to be strong is a unified stance. There must be loyalty, a desire to fulfil responsibilities and trust handed over by the party and the people,” he told a media conference after chairing a special state PKR meeting here today.

Syed Ibrahim was commenting on the move by Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who quit PKR on Wednesday to become an Independent Assemblyman and support Gabungan Baharu, which formed the State Government.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said the party will move a petition for the Pemanis electorate to reject Chong as their assemblyman and for him to resign from his elected post. — Bernama