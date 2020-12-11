No-confidence vote unnecessary: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need for a vote of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the Dewan Rakyat given that there is no proof that he has lost the support to remain as prime minister.

“There is nothing to prove that Muhyiddin has lost the confidence of the majority of the members. In the public interest, the government is of the view that any confidence vote should not be rushed through Parliament,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said.

In any case, the Standing Orders prescribed that government matters should take precedence over private members’ businesses in every sitting, he added in response to a question from Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) during the minister’s question time yesterday.

Hassan had wanted to know if a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin would be tabled, debated and voted on.

Takiyuddin pointed out that since Budget 2021 has already been passed at the policy stage, it puts to rest any claim by the Opposition that Muhyiddin has lost the support of the majority of the MPs.

If the budget had been rejected, it would have been considered a successful vote of no confidence against the government and this should have been met with the resignation of the entire Cabinet.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had ordered his side of the lawmakers to refrain from blocking the passage of Budget 2021 at the policy stage.

Takiyuddin noted that Anwar (PH – Port Dickson) had earlier claimed that he commanded enough support to topple the present government and become the next prime minister.

“However, he did not provide substantial evidence to prove that he had the majority support to become the prime minister when he was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Oct 13,” Takiyuddin said.