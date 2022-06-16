No conspiracy borne out of jealousy against Siti Bainun, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A legal research officer today denied the existence of a conspiracy to bring down Siti Bainun Ahd Razali out of jealousy of the better life enjoyed by the Rumah Bonda founder.

Suhana Zam, 40, who is also the eighth prosecution witness in the Siti Bainun case trial, disagreed with lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor’s suggestion that it was a plot hatched up by her (Suhana) and and four others.

Nur A’minahtul: I suggest that (you) Ms. Suhana along with Hani Azura, Syahirah, Zurianty Sudin and Haiza conspired to bring down Siti Bainun because all your stories in court contradict the dates of the incidents that have been referred to you (conversations on WhatsApp) and it is has been acknowledged by you?

Suhana: I disagree.

To Nur A’minahtul’s question that the discrepancies meant that the incidents narrated by the witness in court were of her own imagination, and never actually occurred, Suhana replied: “I disagree”.

Nur A’minahtul: The conspiracy became stronger after Ms. Suhana read Bella’s case on social media.

Suhana: I disagree.

Suhana also denied that she was still on good communicating terms with Siti Bainun until July 11, 2021.

Nur A’minahtul: After that date (July 11) you no longer replied to Siti Bainun on WhatsApp and the closeness between you and Hani Azura, Syahirah, Zurianty Sudin, Haiza ensured that Siti (an occupant of Rumah Bonda) who is another witness (in this case) was distanced from Siti Bainun.

Suhana: I disgaree.

The witness also denied that she lied 16 times while testifying in court when her statement contradicted her conversations with Siti Bainun and her friends on WhatsApp.

When another lawyer representing Siti Bainun, Asiah Abdul Jalil, suggested that the witness was dissatisfied because, during the official establishment of Rumah Bonda, Siti Bainun had appointed a new committee member she came to know in 2019 instead of the witness whom she had known since 2009, Suhana replied: “I disagree”.

Asiah: I suggest that you were jealous of Siti Bainun’s achievements in life that was much better than yours, and because of that, you wanted Siti Bainun to be ridiculed and arrested, apart from her losing Rumah Bonda and her adopted child.

Suhana: I disagree.

Siti Bainun, 30, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglect and abusing a 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella, to the point of causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She was charged with committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

The trial before Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues. — Bernama