No contaminated Kinder products entered Malaysia: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: No Kinder chocolate products from the Ferrero Ardennes chocolate factory in Arion, Belgium that were reported to be contaminated with Salmonella typhimurium bacteria have entered Malaysia, according to the Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry’s senior director of Food Safety and Quality, Mohd Salim Dulatti, confirmed the matter based on data checks through the Food Safety Information System of Malaysia from 2021 until now.

He added the International Food Safety Authorities have also confirmed that the products in question were not exported to Malaysia.

“The Kinder chocolate products that enter Malaysia are imported from Poland, Italy, Germany, India and other countries.

“However, the ministry would intensify its monitoring of Kinder chocolate products at the country’s entry points to ensure that none of the tainted products enters the local market. MOH is always sensitive and concerned about matters that can threaten consumer health,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Salim also advised consumers who have any concerns regarding food safety issues to contact the nearest district health offices or state Health Department in addition to visiting the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or the BKKM’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.

The media today reported that several products of Kinder chocolate, such as Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g, Kinder Schokobons, and Kinder Egg Hunt Kit were found to be contaminated with salmonella typhimurium.

Salmonella typhimurium is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause foodborne illnesses with symptoms of fever, stomach cramps and diarrhoea, especially in children. — Bernama