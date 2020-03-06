No Covid-19 case at UiTM Alor Gajah in Malacca

MALACCA: The Malacca State Health Department has denied viral reports that there was a Covid-19 case at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus in Alor Gajah, Lendu, near here.

Its director Dr Ismail Ali said the reports, which have been widely shared on WhatsApp, were untrue as no positive Covid-19 cases had been reported in Malacca

“The Health Department would like to advise people from all walks of life to be careful and not to share untrue reports which can cause anxiety among the people,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the department would always ensure that disease control and prevention measures were implemented in accordance with the standard operating procedures.

Anyone wishing to verify information or make enquiries can contact the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at 03-88810200 / 03-88810600 / 03-88810700. — Bernama