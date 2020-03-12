No Covid-19 cases at Seberang Jaya hospital: Penang Health Dept

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department has denied that there are Covid-19 cases at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) as claimed by a viral message today.

“Stop sharing information that can cause confusion and panic among people. If not sure (about the authenticity of the information), do not share it with others, instead refer to our official social media platforms for the correct information,” it said in a statement here.

The department also reminded the public that individuals found to be spreading fake news could be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in a separate statement said the authorities have completed contact tracing activity to identify all close contact to the first individual tested positive for the virus in the state.

He said the patient was a close contact to another positive case detected in Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama