KUALA TERENGGANU: No Covid-19 cases have been reported in any school in Dungun so far despite information to the contrary, said Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

He said the department had not received any report on the matter and denied the information, which went viral on social media, purportedly claiming that a Petronas employee had transmitted the disease to seven schools in Dungun.

“Stop spreading false information because it will only create panic among the people. Ensure the information is obtained from a legitimate source before sharing it on social media,” he said when contacted today.- Bernama