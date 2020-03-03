No Covid-19 cases in Pahang so far: State health director

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department denied that there were Covid-19 positive patients in the state as of today.

Department director Datuk Dr Bahari Awang Ngah said the viral WhatsApp message which claimed that three members of a family were suspected of being infected and placed under quarantine orders was inaccurate.

He said the three individuals from Rompin were only placed under the Persons Under Investigation (PUI) list after returning home from South Korea as a control measure.

“South Korea is among the top five countries in terms of Covid-19 cases and our health procedure is for those returning from the affected countries to be placed under the PUI if they have cough-like symptoms.

“The eight-month-old baby who was admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) was only as a precautionary measure given his age,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Dr Bahari hoped the community would not panic and spread such messages on WhatsApp to avoid causing anxiety among the public.

“In addition, the message also affects the confidentiality of the patients, because their identities have been disclosed. This is a key aspect that everyone should understand before disseminating the message,“ he said.

The WhatsApp message claimed that a 34-year-old man and his two sons were placed under quarantine on suspicion of having contracted Covid-19, after they complained of experiencing cough following their vacation in South Korea. - Bernama