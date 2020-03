MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department has refuted a viral claim on social media that a Covid-19 case has been transferred to the Jasin Hospital for treatment.

Its director Dr Ismail Ali said the news which spread through the WhatsApp application was untrue as there was no positive Covid-19 case has been reported in the state, thus far.

“The state health department is asking the community to be careful and not to spread any untrue news that may cause anxiety among the public,” he said in a statement today.

The department has always ensured that all disease control and prevention measures were in compliance with the established operating procedures, he said.

Members of the public can obtain the information by contacting the national Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) hotlines at 03-88810200/ 03-88810600/ 03-88810700. — Bernama