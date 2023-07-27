No criminal element detected in Perak CID office fire: Perak JBPM

IPOH: An investigation by the Perak branch of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) found that there was no criminal element in the fire incident at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office of the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here last month.

Perak JBPM director Sayani Saidon (pix) expects their investigation to be wrapped up in two weeks before handing the matter over to the police.

“The investigation, carried out by the Perak JBPM Fire Investigation Division, found no foreign elements. We also did not detect any criminal behaviour as we looked at it from the wiring aspect of an old building,” he said.

He told the media this after the ‘Bubur Asyura’ programme organised by the Fire and Rescue Department Sports, Welfare and Cultural Association (PERSKEB), Persatuan Suri dan Anggota Wanita Bomba (PERISMA) and Staff Sports and Welfare Club (KSKK) at the Perak JBPM Headquarters here today.

He said the CID building was an old quarters that was turned into an office and storage place for various documents.

On June 27, several documents related to D4 Division (Intelligence/Operations/Criminal Records) of the CID were destroyed in the fire which broke out on the second floor of the building.

In another development, Sayani urged the community to increase knowledge in safety and cleanliness to avoid attacks by poisonous animals.

“I see that the community is not very aware of such matters and, when it happens, most of us will panic and do not know what to do for preventive measures,” he said.

He said they could learn this through collaborations with the relevant agencies.

“For example, if it involves poisonous animals, we will seek the Perhilitan (Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia) for information or advice on early measures to be taken during an emergency,” he said.

Yesterday, a 19-second video clip went viral on social media showing a cobra had slithered under the body of a boy lying down in the living room.

The Fire and Rescue Department managed to catch the snake. The toddler was unhurt. -Bernama