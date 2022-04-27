No criminal element found in Wisma Putra-linked audio clip: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have not found any criminal element following an investigation into a leaked audio clip linked to Wisma Putra.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said hence, the department had handed over the case to the Foreign Ministry for an internal investigation.

He was asked to comment on the matter during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters here, today.

Recently, a voice recording by a man purportedly sent to a woman with the title ‘Datin’ regarding the ministry had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on the ‘PASLeaks’ issue, Azmi said the police would not be calling the politicians named in the document as the investigation paper had just been opened to determine whether there was any wrongdoing.

Azmi said they would call several other individuals to assist in the investigation, including the complainant.

Last Friday, PAS vice-president Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad described the spreading of the document alleged to be minutes of the party’s meeting as an attempt to cause friction among the Malay parties.

In another development, Azmi said an investigation into the theft of a vehicle at a shopping mall in the capital last December had led to the discovery of 26 luxury cars of various brands in several states with an estimated value of RM3 million.

Following that, he said nine men aged between 30 and 40 were arrested across the country.

On the group’s modus operandi, Azmi said they first looked for information on cars that had been disposed of from insurance companies.

“After the information is obtained, the group will use the identification of the disposed of vehicles for the stolen ones,“ he said. - Bernama