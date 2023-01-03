No criminal element in case of sergeant found with gunshot wounds: Police

GEORGE TOWN: Detailed investigations into an incident involving a police sergeant who was found dead with three gunshot wounds behind the Bayan Lepas Police Station near here on Feb 19, have found no criminal element in the case.

Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said findings from the post-mortem and the pathology visit to the scene of the incident were consistent with initial investigations of a possible suicide.

“We will send (a complete report) to request an inquest,“ he told reporters here today. .

In the incident at 3.30 pm, a gun was also found on the body of a 51-year-old victim who was on duty at the station with gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and head.

Commenting further, Mohd Shuhaily said no one witnessed the incident, but some heard the sound of gunshots.

He said the policemen who heard the gunshots went straight to the scene, only to find the sergeant dead.

“There was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area where the incident occurred.

“We have called three policemen to record statements to assist investigations and so far, there have been no elements of crime found,“ he said.

Mohd Shuhaily described the sergeant as a friendly, pleasant, and diligent individual. - Bernama