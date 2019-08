IPOH: Preliminary studies conducted on the Ghost Smoke candy has found that it does not contain any dangerous ingredients, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix).

However, he said, although it did not have any dangerous ingredients, children should not be encouraged to take it as it could influence them to become smokers.

“We have analysed the candy which was found not to have any dangerous food content but its use is similar to smoking, so it is not encouraged for children.

“We are still studying the mechanism of how the ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy can produce smoke and we sent samples to several universities for testing and so far, there has been no result,” he said.

Lee who is also Gopeng Member of Parliament was speaking to reporters after presenting contributions to 200 senior citizens and the poor at Taman Song Choon here today.

On a separate issue, Lee said the Health Ministry was working with the industry to stop the sale of electronic cigarette devices or vape shaped like watches or pens on the market which were gaining popularity among schoolchildren in the country.

He said the ministry has held discussions with vape producers who agreed to withdraw the sale of devices shaped like watches or pens from the market.

“The manufacturers have voluntarily withdrawn the sale of vape in the shape of wristwatches and pens on the market as many schoolchildren were using them.

“Parents and teachers must also give more serious attention to see if students were using wristwatches or pens in suspicious forms as the use of vape could affect their health and result in addiction,” he said. — Bernama