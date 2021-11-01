No deaths due to Covid-19 vaccines reported so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MoH) has once again confirmed that to date no deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported.

Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang told the Dewan Rakyat today that though the ministry has received a total of 519 reports of deaths among Covid-19 vaccine recipients, after an evaluation conducted on the impact of the vaccine, none was found to have died because of the vaccine.

“We have received a total of 519 reports of recorded cases of death among Covid-19 vaccine recipients. But after the assessment was conducted, none of these death cases were caused by Covid-19 vaccine given, so far,“ he said during an oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

“No individuals have been confirmed to have died as a result of the effects of receiving the vaccine since the National Covid-19 Immunization Program (PICK) began on Feb 24,“ he said.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (PN-Alor Gajah) who asked about safety measures carried out by the ministry to ensure that the vaccine is compatible for the recipient.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ago said to date, no application for Special Financial Aid for Severe Adverse Covid-19 Effects had been granted approval for those who have reported to experience serious side effects from taking the vaccine.

As of Oct 27, he said the ministry has received a total of 22,132 reports of adverse side effects but only 1,483 reports had been categorised as serious cases for which vaccine recipients need to receive hospital treatment for further monitoring and treatment for several days.

“As of Oct 29, a total of 74 applications for Special Financial Aid for Severe Adverse Covid-19 Effects have been received by the ministry,“ he said.

“Out of this number, 58 are under consideration, nine applications under the main consideration of the Special Financial Aid assistance, the other five were rejected due to not being categorised as adverse side effects (due to the Covid-19 vaccines), and two applications were also rejected because there is no direct correlation to the vaccines,“ he said.

Previously in March this year, the Ministry had announced that those who experience serious side effects after getting the Covid-19 vaccines and need long-term medical treatment will be compensated with RM50,000 while those who face permanent disabilities or death will receive compensation capped at RM500,000 per person which will be paid out by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).