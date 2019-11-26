No deaths from H1N1 in Sarawak: Dr Jamilah

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department has denied that three people have died in the Sarawak General Hospital due to the H1N1 virus, debunking claims that went viral on social media

Its director Dr Jamilah Hashim said investigations found that the three deaths had clinical samples which were positive for Influenza A, but the infections for all three were not related to each other.

She said further tests for the influenza virus found that the first case tested negative for H1N1, while the results for the other two have not been finalised.

“However, all three cases are in the high-risk category. Investigations also found that there are no new reported cases or clusters,” she said in a statement here today.

Recently, a person with the name “Nancy Nursery” uploaded a posting on WhatsApp that according to the Head Nurse in the emergency unit at the Sarawak General Hospital, there were three deaths recently at the hospital which were believed to have been caused by the Influenza H1N1 infection, but the cause of the infection was unclear. — Bernama