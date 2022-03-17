No deaths linked to vaccine, Dewan Rakyat told

PETALING JAYA: There have been no reports received linking Covid-19 vaccination to deaths, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang reportedly said.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Aaron said that throughout the vaccination programme up to March 11, there were no cases directly linked to those who were vaccinated.

Aaron Dagang (Kanowit-GPS) was responding to Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching-PH), who wanted to know the number of deaths among Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

He also asked the ministry on the cause of death for all the vaccine recipients and the parameters used to determine whether the death can be directly attributed to the vaccine or not.

Dagang said that out of the 607 reports received, investigation and evaluation were completed in 451 by the Covid-19 Vaccine Pharmacovigilance Special Committee.