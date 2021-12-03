No decision yet by Perak on selling raw water to Penang — MB

IPOH: The Perak government has yet to decide on whether to sell raw water to Penang through the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) project as of now.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the state government is currently conducting a detailed study to ensure that the action did not affect the domestic water supply in the state.

“There are no reports yet and we do not want to make a wrong decision because we are worried it will cause a water supply shortage in Perak.

“Officially, there is no discussion or any agreement made, except during an informal meeting between Penang chief minister and I.

“However, I have answered that the intention to take water supply from Sungai Perak cannot be done from the dam because it will disrupt the stability of water for electric power generation,” he told reporters here yesterday.

According to him, the water requirement for the padi cultivation area in Bagan Serai is also insufficient at certain times, because it cannot be accommodated by water from Bukit Merah Lake.

“We must give priority to domestic usage, it means we cannot take the easy way out to sell raw water,” he explained.

The Penang State Legislative Assembly which sat today said the state government is still waiting for feedback from the federal government on the proposal to transfer raw water from Perak through the SPRWTS project. — Bernama