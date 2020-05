PETALING JAYA: Viral news that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be extended after the current deadline ends on June 9 is completely fake, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said today.

“The news went viral yesterday and it is fake news. If you want to verify the information and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the CMCO please refer to the National Security Council (MKN) website,“ he told Malaysians in his daily briefing today.

He said the government will decide soon whether to extend the CMCO period.

The viral news had claimed the CMCO will be extended with more SOPs to be imposed and more businesses given permission to reopen.

Ismail Sabri urged the people to check the National Security Council website to determine which businesses are allowed to operate as well as the SOPs involved.