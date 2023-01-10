No decision yet to bring back two M’sians in Guantanamo Bay prison: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has not yet made any decision regarding the proposal to bring back two Malaysians imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay Prison, Cuba, as it is still in the early stage of negotiations.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said his ministry had just started talks with the United States authorities and it was still too early to announce any developments.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) has just read their profile and the latest situation and we have not yet reached the stage for them to set foot on Malaysian soil.

“Whether these people are categorised as terrorists or not, we will look at their past records,” he said at a press conference after attending the KDN MADANI Programme at the Bandar Tun Razak Sports Complex here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the status of two Malaysians imprisoned in the bay since 2003.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the KDN has identified as many as 155 zones as High-Risk Drug Areas (KBT) throughout the country.

“Various initiatives and programmes are implemented by KDN through AADK (National Anti-Drugs Agency) to reduce KBT and in Kuala Lumpur there are eight KBT zones and one of them is Bandar Tun Razak.

“Good thing Bandar Tun Razak has come out of the red high-risk status and is at the first (green) level. However, continuous efforts must be made to maintain this status and not return to KBT,” he said.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution informed that no report has been received involving a political party being prevented by police from campaigning for the Pelangai state assembly by-election (PRK).

“KDN only received complaints regarding police presence at the location to provide security,” he said.

He said this when commenting on PAS allegations regarding the unusual presence of the authorities in various campaign activities organised by the party in the Pelangai state by-election.

Asked about the rumour that he will lead the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Saifuddin Nasution declined further comment on the matter (cabinet reshuffle).

The portfolio of Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living was left vacant following the demise of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. - Bernama