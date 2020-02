PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof ruled that without official announcement from the Agong, there here will be no special sitting of Parliament on March 2.

Ariff said this in a statement, further sharing that the Dewan had received a letter informing of the special session on March 2 from interim Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who said that the government had agreed to it.

“However, I find that the letter did not adhere to Standing Order 11(3), Because it is not followed by a complete motion notification.

“Under Standing Order 11(3), the notice and date should be issued by me in my capacity as the Speaker. So far, there is no notice issued,” Ariff said.

“And at the same time, I am also of the view that the special Dewan Rakyat meeting can only be held upon receiving the decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the selection process for the next prime minister.

“As such I declare that there will be no special Dewan Rakyat meeting on Monday, March 2.”

“It is with this, I declare that there will be no special Dewan Rakyat meeting on Monday, March 2.” Ariff said adding that he will continue to monitor the situation and await further statements regarding notices and date of the special sitting which would be informed in the future.

Yesterday (Feb 27), Mahathir announced that the next head of government would be elected in the Parliament in a ‘special meeting’ on Monday.

According to Mahathir, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had found that no one had a clear majority to form the government.

“And because there is no distinct majority, he (the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) says the right forum is the Dewan Rakyat. However, he said if the Dewan Rakyat failed to find a person with a majority, snap elections would be called,” Mahathir said.

The Conference of Rulers had also convened a special meeting at Istana Negara today to discuss the political crisis after the Pakatan Harapan government was shed off its majority in Parliament following the exodus of it’s components, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and several others who are aligned with him.