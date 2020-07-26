No discussion on distribution of seats at first Johor Muafakat Nasional committee meeting: Hasni

ISKANDAR PUTERI: There was no discussion regarding the distribution of seats for the 15th General Election (GE15) during the first Johor Muafakat Nasional committee meeting today, according to Johor Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (pix).

He said the meeting only discussed matters on solidifying the relationship between Umno and PAS in the state through various grassroots programmes.

“We at the state level must make decisions which are in line with the ones taken at the national level.

“So, for now, there is no directive to consider or discuss matters regarding distribution of seats. Today is for the collaboration between Umno and PAS to be strengthened,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting today.

Also present was Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin.

Hasni, who is also the Johor Mentri Besar, said the meeting agreed for Johor to continue to defend the cooperation and support Muafakat Nasional at the state level through the formation of a monitoring committee and steering committee.

“The formation of the monitoring and steering committees is for carrying our programmes and implementing several responsibilities.

“We have formed the monitoring committee at the state level and the steering committee at the division level,” he said, adding that the monitoring committee would comprise 12 Umno and 12 PAS members.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said PAS was committed to strengthening Muafakat Nasional in the state for the survival of its people.

“We will work together at all levels. After this, we will meet more often and discuss by consensus to ensure the survival of Muafakat Nasional in Johor,” he added. - Bernama