No discussions on cooperation with PN — Anwar

PORT DICKSON: There were no discussions within Pakatan Harapan (PH) on the proposed cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to take on Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election (GE15), said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

Anwar said the views of former Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron on the proposal were his personal opinions and the idea was never raised in PKR.

“It is his personal view, it was not brought up...we in the party did not consider the idea as there are too many implications.

“It is too early and it was not raised at all in this initial stage,” he told reporters after a Parent and Teacher Association (PIBG) event and presentation of contribution at Port Dickson parliamentary level here today.

The media had earlier reported that PH and PN would be cooperating in GE15 as it was difficult for PH to garner support if it chooses to go on its own without the support of other parties. — Bernama