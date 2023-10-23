No discussions on portfolio reshuffle, says DPM Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted that he is expected to remain as Rural and Regional Development Minister (KKDW), here.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the KKDW Welfare and Sports Council Tournament (MAKSPEN) XIV tonight, Ahmad Zahid said there have been no discussions regarding any portfolio reshuffle with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“....but I think there is no change in ministry because the PM (Anwar) did not discuss it with me,” he said.

On Oct 3, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have asked all parties to stop speculating on a cabinet reshuffle as it is Anwar’s prerogative to do so.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the MAKSPEN tournament, which is held once in two years, should be held again next year.

“It was last held in 2015. So I have instructed for it to be held again next year,” he said to loud cheers and applause from the participants.

He also suggested holding a KKDW Family Day in conjunction with the 2024 MAKSPEN.-Bernama