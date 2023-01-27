No dissolution of S’gor State Assembly before Aidilfitri: MB

KUANTAN: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly will not be dissolved before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“I cannot imagine (the dissolution of the state assembly) in the near future... I can say that there will be no dissolution before Raya (Aidilfitri). This is what I can confirm for Selangor,” he told reporters after attending a bilateral meeting of the Pahang and Selangor state governments at Wisma Sri Pahang, here, today.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are set to hold their state polls this year.

Meanwhile, Pahang’s Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan have formed the Pahang Unity Government Consultation Council to strengthen the position of the unity government in the state.

The establishment of the council, which is jointly chaired by Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also the Pahang Menteri Besar, and Amirudin, as the Pahang PH chairman, was reached last night during talks between the two parties.

Wan Rosdy and Amirudin issued a joint statement today saying the council would serve as a platform for discussions and policy negotiations aimed at solving the people’s issues to ensure the stability of the Pahang unity government throughout its entire term.

“Both parties also agreed to engage in regular meetings to discuss joint efforts so that it will be in line with the unity government at the federal level,” the statement added.

BN and PH agreed to form the Pahang state government after the 15th general election (GE15) resulted in a hung assembly.

In GE15, BN and Perikatan Nasional obtained 17 seats each while PH won eight seats. - Bernama