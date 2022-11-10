No dissolution: Sultan wants flood, stadium issues resolved first

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today gave his consent for the Selangor state government to continue administrating the state until the end of the current term to focus its attention on the welfare and wellbeing of the people although the Parliament was dissolved yesterday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in a statement today said the Sultan gave the blessing during his audience at Istana Bukit Kayangan today.

Amirudin said during the scheduled audience, the state government’s commitment and preparations to face the possibility of floods, plans for economic recovery, people’s welfare and Selangor’s Budget 2023 that will be tabled at the state assembly, were presented to the Sultan.

“The Sultan gave his consent to continue the administration of the state to focus on the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Selangor,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament yesterday (Oct 10), after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his audience on Sunday.

Following the dissolution of Parliament, Ismail Sabri urged heads of state governments, except Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to dissolve their respective state assemblies to enable state and federal elections to be held simultaneously.

When met at the main entrance of Istana Bukit Kayangan, here today, after his audience that started at 10am and lasted for about two hours, Amirudin said the Sultan also urged the state government to ensure preparations to face the floods and redevelopment of the Shah Alam Sports Complex are completed before the state assembly is dissolved.

Amirudin said the decision to not dissolve the state assembly was already discussed with the Sultan about three months ago and the indication of when the assembly will be dissolved.

“The Sultan advised me to discuss the proposal to hold the state election next year, with various parties involved so as to have an efficient election process and not held together with the General election,” he said.

Amirudin added that the tabling of the 2023 State Budget and the state assembly scheduled from Oct 28 to Nov 10, is expected to be postponed, and probably held after the GE15, so as to make way for the GE15.

Speaking of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) preparations and choice of candidates for the coming GE15, Amirudin who is also Selangor PH chairman said most of the candidates will be incumbents, except for the Ampang and Gombak Parliamentary seats.

“Last night we had discussions on candidates for the GE15, we will also promote young and vibrant new faces to add variation to the list as well as strengthen PKR and PH’s representation,” he said. - Bernama