No double standard in treatment of woman in labour at Melaka Hospital

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department has refuted the viral allegation of a double standard in the treatment of a woman in labour at the Melaka Hospital maternity ward.

State Health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said the allegation, which went viral on Facebook on Dec 11, involved a woman alleged to have not been treated equally as other mothers during labour at the hospital.

“There is no discrimination or double standard in the treatment given to the woman. In fact, the Melaka Hospital has fully complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Covid-19 Management for Pregnant Mothers,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Rusdi said the 39-year-old woman, who was 37-week pregnant with her fourth child, came to the hospital’s maternity ward pre-assessment counter at around 11 pm on Nov 28 after her water broke.

“Preliminary examination by the doctor found that she had been showing symptoms of flu including loss of smell for the past two days. She was then ordered to take the RTK Antigen (RTK-Ag) test for early detection of Covid-19.

“Her result came back positive and she was categorised as Probable Covid-19 Category 2 and was ordered to be isolated at Covid-19 Patient Isolation Room in the maternity ward,” he said.

Dr Rusdi said at 7.25 am on Nov 29, the staff on duty heard the woman scream for help as she had a major contraction and the staff promptly made preparations for delivery, but at 7.33 am, the woman gave birth to a baby while she was alone in the Isolation Room before the staff could even help with the childbirth process.

He said both mother and baby were in good condition despite the precipitate labour. — Bernama