No earthquake in Perak last night — MetMalaysia

IPOH: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today denied claims that an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Gua Musang, Kelantan, 59 km northeast of Ipoh.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said a viral message that was disseminated through a website claiming that an earthquake had occurred in Perak was based on information released by foreign agencies.

“We deny the incident and the actual earthquake was detected to have occurred in northern Sumatra in Indonesia at 9.38 last night,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He advised the public to get the latest earthquake or tsunami information through www.met.gov.my, myCuaca application, MET Malaysia social media channels or call the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama