No easy ride for Umno in GE15, as people unhappy - Report

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president said Rafizi Ramli (pix) has claimed that the public was not satisfied with the current economic situation and the youth were not confident of the government’s handling of their future.

“63% of the people were not happy with the federal government led by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob while 78% of the public is disappointed with the country’s economic situation,” The Malaysian Insight quoted him as saying.

The former Pandan MP also pointed out that statistics have shown that 84% of young voters were unhappy with Malaysia’s economic situation as well as the government’s handling of their future.

“This is because the country’s issues have not changed. In fact, they are getting worse as the cost of living has gone up,” Rafizi added.

He, however, noted that PH would have a difficult task in fixing issues in the country if it won the election.