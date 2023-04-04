No easy solution for South China Sea claims but the problem not insurmountable: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: There is neither an easy solution for the overlapping territorial claims in South China Sea nor the problem is not insurmountable as long as there is dialogue, said Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) in an interview with China Daily, during his visit to China last week.

In an interview with the largest English language media company in China released on Tuesday (April 4), Anwar stressed the South China Sea issues should not be “that contentious” and dialogue with other Asean countries that also stake claim in the resources rich sea should be seen as the way to resolve the differences.

“I have stated that we have potential for oil and gas in that area and we have to pursue that area but the Chinese want to discuss it, so we discuss.

“I believe that there is no easy solution to that problem. As we think each other as friends, we continue to have dialogue, this problem is not insurmountable.

He said he was glad the Chinese leadership also agreed to take the position to engage in dialogues and create proper understanding on the issue.

“I would say the things that we agreed upon is 95 per cent, and the five (per cent) we disagree, it should not cause problem.

In the interview, Anwar also highlighted that the Southeast Asian region should continue be led by Asean with its policy of neutrality and as a zone of peace, while having good relations with all countries.

“Asean has been consistent in ensuring that we continue to have good relations with all countries. ASEAN’s position is to continue to have this vigorous, robust engagement and dialogue with China, because it benefits not only Malaysia but all Asean countries,” he said.

Anwar was also in the opinion that Asean member states need to have more cohesiveness and agreements on issues most affecting the region.

“I also say no to AUKUS. We have a special concern on that as this may escalate tension in the region. Otherwise our position is same,” he said referring to the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States created to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

“Our position has always been engagements, always dialogue,” he stressed.

On economy, Anwar said he hoped the visit to China would chart new opportunities for more trade with China.

“China is an important neighbour, important trading partner and hopefully we can also utilise that to advance our economic potential,” he said.

Duing the visit to China, Malaysia secured a record of RM170 billion investment commitment from China with the signing of 19 memoranda of understanding between companies from both sides in various sectors including green technology, digital economy, agriculture and construction.

“That show the amount of confident and trust on the part of Chinese government and companies towards Malaysia,” he said.

During his three-day visit to Beijing, the prime minister had held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and premier Li Qiang. - Bernama