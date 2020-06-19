No eating at non-Muslim places of worship in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Penang will not allow the serving of food within the premises of non-Muslim places of worship with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures to safeguard the congregation from Covid-19.

Instead, these religious premises are only allowed to distribute and deliver food for charitable purposes as is practised by the Sikh community, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said.

Jagdeep, who is in charge of the local government portfolio, said that no dine-in is allowed in Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh or Christian places of worship.

“It is to minimise any risk of Covid-19 transmission.”

Prepared food may be packed as takeaways, Jagdeep said in a statement.

He noted a generally good compliance rate to the new normal practices under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) and cited the 99% rate recorded across commercial and food premises inspected by the local authorities.

Barbers and hair salons were the most compliant, scoring 100% after a third round of inspection since reopening last week.

Jagdeep also commended places of worship for their quick switch to digitalisation, citing initiatives such as virtual streaming of prayers and daily e-prayers.

On another note, he reminded employers to observe the “new normal” SOP and ensure their employees comply with social distancing regulations and practise good hygiene measures, as well as avoiding crowding in office premises.

The number of cases in Penang remained at 121 for the past month with one fatality, following the special measures imposed in March to address the pandemic here.

Penang is the only state after Perlis to enjoy green zone status, after 14 consecutive days without any new cases recorded.

