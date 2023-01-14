No egg shortage in Melaka following import of supply from India

MELAKA: Egg supply in Melaka has recovered following the import of the supply from India, said Melaka director of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) Norena Jaafar.

However, she advised the public, especially traders, against buying it in bulk with the purpose of storing their egg supply for the coming festive season.

“There is no limit on the sale of eggs, like subsidised cooking oil, but the public is advised not to buy in bulk. With the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya coming soon, some of them will want to stock up their supply to prepare for the celebrations, like for making kuih raya,“ she told reporters after conducting checks on traders at Jonker Walk here late yesterday.

Also present was State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman also joined in Ngwe Hee Sem.

Although there is no limit for the purchase of eggs, Norena said sellers can impose restrictions on the number of eggs that can be purchased by consumers.

Meanwhile, Ngwe advised traders, especially those operating in tourist spots, to display price tags on goods sold at their premises.

“During checks conducted tonight, there are still many traders who do not display price tags,” he said. - Bernama