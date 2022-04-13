No element of corruption found in construction of RM50,000 wooden jetty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found no element of corruption in the wooden jetty construction project in Kampung Mutap, Miri, Sarawak that went viral on social media recently.

An MACC source shared that the timber used in the RM50,000 project was genuine ‘belian’ timber and certified by experts.

According to the source, the MACC headquarters had instructed the Sarawak MACC to look into the project, which is under the state’s Public Works Department (PWD), following allegations by the public that it was too expensive for a 15-metre wooden jetty.

“The results of the investigation did not find any corruption or irregularities in the project,“ the source said.

On Sunday (April 8), the Sarawak PWD uploaded a picture of the wooden jetty together with the construction cost on its Facebook page, which generated criticism from the public who assumed the cost was too expensive for a wooden jetty and urged the MACC to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of Investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed the matter but declined to comment further. - Bernama