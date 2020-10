KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision that there was no necessity for an Emergency to be declared in the country has provided some relief to daily wage earners such as small traders and taxi drivers.

Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKMWP) president Datuk Mohamad Abdullah said that the announcement has allowed about 15,000 street vendors and small business operators under the association to continue their daily operations which are now still in the recovery phase.

“Try to imagine even in the current situation it is very tough to do business as there are less customers due to Covid-19, let alone if an emergency is implemented,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The King made the decision after studying carefully the request presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and discussed with the Malay rulers, besides looking at the current situation in the country.

Mohamad, who praised the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said that His Majesty’s action had saved many parties who were still adversely affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March.

He said many of those who were being laid off had started small businesses as their last ‘lifeline’ to continue living to support their families and pay all monthly commitments.

Mohamad was also of the view that Al-Sultan Abdullah has made the decision by taking into account the problems faced by the people at this time and rejecting the wishes of politicians.

Meanwhile, Association of Malaysia Taxi Drivers, Rental Cars, Premium Executive Limo (Perjiwa) president Zailani Isausuludin, said His Majesty’s decree was highly anticipated by those in the public transport sector whose livelihoods had been severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

He said many taxi drivers complained that their source of income was affected as less people using public transport services and if an emergency was implemented it would worsen the industry.

“His Majesty, as the head of state, is highly knowledgeable and concerned about the situation faced by the people, therefore the decision not to declare an emergency takes into account the needs and welfare of all walks of life whose livelihoods would have been adversely affected if such move is implemented,” he said. — Bernama