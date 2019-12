KOTA KINABALU: There is no evidence of a deep state or dissatisfaction among civil servants that has led to the allegations of them sabotaging government administration.

Director General of Public Services (KPPA) Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix) said it may be an excuse for many communication problems that occur during public relations exercises which appear as a form of sabotage.

“He said there was a lot of talk but to this day there is no evidence of such a move.

“Instead, it may be due to the inefficiency of the employees who do not commit themselves to the work.

“We need to be careful of the terms used and not make sweeping statements that involve all civil servants.

“Many civil servants are diligent and sincere in their work, having contributed from the beginning to the present day in a professional manner,“ he said when met by reporters after delivering a message to Sabah Civil Servants, here today.

He said if the element did exist the civil servants concerned would have been identified and subjected to action in accordance with the existing rules. As civil servants, they knew the rules needed to be obeyed in the civil service.

Earlier in his speech at the event, he touched on various allegations made to civil servants through various social media applications.

He said it would have a negative impact on the public service if this phenomenon was not handled properly.

He said the rapid development of information and communication technology today had created a global phenomenon of globalisation without borders.

“This should be taken seriously as it involves the dissemination of unconfirmed information especially when the issue is being spread via Whatsapps, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and so on.

“I wish to remind that we continue to be mindful of our actions, especially when making any statement or sharing on social media. It is in accordance with our oath and affirmation under the Official Secrets Act 1972 and the Public Service Promise to keep the government’s official secret,” added Mohd Khairul Adib. - Bernama