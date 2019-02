PETALING JAYA: Errant motorists have no more excuses to double park or park illegally in Section 17, as they can park their vehicles in Seventeen Mall, Petaling Jaya.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran said he has been receiving complaints of traffic jams during the morning rush hour in the area, due to the morning market there.

“The situation is compounded by motorists who park haphazardly.

“I received a few complaints that the Petaling Jaya City Council didn’t conduct enforcement action to deter such motorists.

“The local council stopped issuing summonses when Seventeen Mall was under construction as the site had previously served as a parking lot.

“Due to the construction, parking space was limited. When MBPJ issued summonses, residents created a fuss due to the lack of parking space,“ he said.

He noted that the newly construct Seventeen Mall will provide even more space to park vehicles and they are also charging a reasonable rate.

“The number of parking spaces in the building is more than the previous land parking space,“ he added.

The basement, Level 3 and 4 are open to the public with the charge of RM1 for the first two hours and RM1 for each subsequent hour.

“So if you are parking two hours outside on a public parking lot you will be charge 60 sen (one hour) plus another 60 sen, which comes to RM1.20, but if you park inside you will be paying RM1 for two hours.

Rajiv urged residents to park their vehicles in a proper manner to avoid traffic build up and for the convenience of the public.