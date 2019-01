KUALA LUMPUR: Do not use the Thaipusam celebrations as an excuse to flout traffic laws, police have warned.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation Department deputy chief supt Sharifudin Mohd Salleh today said several roads would be closed to make way for the procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Jalan Tun H. S. Lee to Batu Caves.

The roads will be closed and reopened in stages between 10pm Friday and Saturday evening for the first procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman temple.

For the second procession from Batu Caves, the routes will be closed and reopened in stages between 4pm Monday and early Tuesday.

Sharifudin urged road users, including those celebrating Thaipusam, to make note of the road closures and plan their travel accordingly.

“If possible, use public transportation to get to your destination. I understand that there will be transportation provided for the celebrations.

“Don’t park your vehicles on the designated routes. By obstructing traffic, you risk getting summoned or having your vehicles towed away,“ he said.

The affected roads are Jalan Tun H. S Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lok, Jalan Tun Perak, Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Ipoh, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ipoh Batu 5, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Batu Caves.

There will be more than 1500 police officers on duty from Jan 18 onwards, while another 240 traffic officers will be stationed at 31 locations to ensure a smooth traffic flow around the temple area including designated parking spots.

The chariot will only return to Jalan Tun H. S. Lee in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 22.