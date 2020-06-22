No exemption for funerals

PETALING JAYA: However elaborate or otherwise, the final send-off holds huge emotional and religious significance to all bereaved families.

It is the last chance for families to show their love and respect for the dearly departed. However, even funerals are not exempted from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All funeral rites have had to be scaled down to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOP) are observed to curb the spread of the virus.

For Christians, the last rites had to be conducted at home since churches were closed in compliance of the SOP.

Catholic priest Dr Clarence Devadass said that for Christians, the church is a tangible sign that the deceased and his family are in the presence of God.

“It is difficult to manage this at home,” he said.

The rules are even tighter for those who had succumbed to Covid-19. In such cases, the protocol is for the remains to be brought directly from the hospital to the cemetery or the crematorium. The number of people allowed to be present during the funeral rites is 15.

Muslim funerals are, by tradition, very brief. The remains of the deceased is brought to a mosque where it is cleaned and wrapped in white cloth (kain kapan) before the prayers are concluded. The body is then taken to a cemetery for burial. Even so, Muslim funerals are not unaffected by the current health crisis.

Grave digger Muhammad Zahir Azhar, 23, told theSun that normally, any number of people was allowed to accompany the body to its final resting place.

However, the number of people allowed to witness the final rites and burial is now limited to seven, including the driver of the hearse and the imam who conducts the rites.

“There have been occasions when the SOP was not observed, so I had to report it to the police,” Muhammad added.

Casket Paradise Funeral Care Sdn Bhd director Ernest Wong said initially, instructions from the government were “confusing”.

“There were no clear guidelines and we did not know if we could continue our operations.”

However, he said observing the SOP was not a problem because many of the rituals at Chinese funerals, no matter the religion, could be dispensed.

“There were no problems with the authorities so long as we had the necessary documents in place.”

Wong said there were no guidelines on handling the remains so “we came up with our own SOP”.

Those handling the funeral had to wear a face mask, gloves and an apron.

As per Chinese tradition, the ceremony could go on for up to three days. This is to enable Buddhist monks or Taoist priests to conduct the last rites.

He said those in high-risk groups are discouraged from attending.

For Hindus, the funeral rites have been shortened to an hour, according to Selayang Indian Casket managing director Suresh Subramaniam. Before the movement control order was enforced, a funeral could last up to five hours.

He said everyone at the funeral, including the priest, are now required to adhere to the SOP, such as wearing of face masks.