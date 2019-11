MALACCA: Pakatan Harapan does not exploit anyone or any party in tackling the many challenges as a government, according to Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

The Defence Minister also said the parties within PH - PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah itself- enjoyed close ties which has seen it through several issues relating to the rakyat, and this will continue right up to the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Any issue and differences in views are resolved in our meetings, whether at the PH Supreme Council meeting or the Cabinet, and when the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) makes an announcement, that would have been our joint decision.

“It is not difficult, just the usual differences in opinions, and in the end, a joint decision is made, I am confident that this collaboration will ensure success for PH in the GE15 as we have begun to ‘deliver’ to the rakyat,“ he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, he officiated the Malacca Amanah Convention which was attended by Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari who is also chairman of Malacca Amanah, Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who is also PKR Information Chief, as well as chairman of Malacca DAP, Datuk Tey Kok Kiew who is also Malacc Housing, Local Government, Environment and Green Technology exco.

In his speech at the convention, Mohamad said in Malaysia, there has to be a strong coalition between parties of all races and urged the rakyat to support the coalition and leaders who can look after its interests, regardless of race.

He said the rakyat, including members of Amanah, should not be quick to believe the lies of the opposition, especially comments which were racist.

Mohamad also reminded the public to show their appreciation to members of the armed forces who ensured peace in the country as without their sacrifices, the people would not be able to enjoy a comfortable life. - Bernama