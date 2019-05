GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will not extend the public display period of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the current display period of one month since April 29 was adequate for the public to study the report.

“We feel the period given is sufficient and we have no plan to extend the public display period. People should make full use of the time available and submit all the views required,“ he told reporters here today.

According to him, the EIA report is on a month-long public display for the second time from April 29 until May 28 at 10 locations.

Last month, Chow who is also Padang Kota assemblyman revealed that the first EIA report conducted in 2017 and submitted to the Department of Environment was not given the green light due to rejection of the fisheries impact assessment (FIA) report.

The PSR project planned by the state government to finance the Penang Transport Master Plan is expected to cost RM49 billion to resolve the problem of traffic congestion in the state.

The PSR involves development projects on 1,700ha of three man-made islands which is expected to compete with Marina Bay in Singapore. — Bernama