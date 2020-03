KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 60 female foreign guest relations officers (GROs) donning white ‘fairy’ dresses in a raid at a nightclub here early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said 52 Thais, seven Vietnamese and one Laos national aged 19 to 33 were arrested in the 12.30am raid.

“The GROs entertained the customers with a white fairy theme set for the night,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the customers then gave a sash, which they paid between RM100 and RM5,000, to the woman they wanted for special treatment.

Nik Ros Azhan said they also detained a 49-year-old local man in charge of the premises, as well as three foreign male workers, comprising two Vietnamese and a Bangladeshi.

He said investigations revealed that the night club had a valid operating license until the end of the year but illegally hired foreign women to work as GROs.

He said all those arrested were taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Regulation 39B under the Immigration Regulations 1963 and Section 4 (1) of the Entertainment (Federal Territory) Act 1992.

The raid by a team 18 enforcers of the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters ended at about 2am. — Bernama